Modric enjoys Madrid's toil for goals

Luka Modric believes Real Madrid are reaping the benefits of diligent work during the mid-season break following a dominant 5-0 LaLiga win over Granada.

Zinedine Zidane's men made it 39 matches unbeaten – matching Barcelona's all-time Spanish record in the process – as Isco hit a brace.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target after a pre-match presentation to celebrate his fourth Ballon d'Or win, with Karim Benzema and Casemiro the other Madrid players among the goals to maintain the momentum from the 3-0 midweek win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

"We made a good match, a complete match," Croatia midfielder Modric told beIN Sports.

"We scored five goals and we could have scored more but we are very satisfied with how we started this new year.

"We worked well in the days before Sevilla and that showed on the field."

Madrid, who sit six points clear at LaLiga's summit ahead of Barcelona's trip to Villarreal on Sunday, pressed Granada deep into their opponents' half throughout a relentless first-half display.

Modric's low cross for Isco's second was a direct result of this tactic and the 31-year-old confirmed his team-mates are enjoying Zidane's tactics.

"Zidane asks us to press up and we are well enough physically to do it," he explained.

"We have to keep up the same pace.

"We had a free week and when we came back we had something like a small pre-season. We worked hard and it shows."