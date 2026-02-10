Get last-minute VIP tickets to see Manchester City vs Fulham in Premier League action for just £39

Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night in a match that could go a long way in deciding the Premier League title.

Incredibly, VIP tickets are available for this match. For not much more than the price of a regular ticket, you can grab yourself a package that includes parking, complimentary tea or coffee, a match day programme, and enjoy some of the best seats at the Etihad.

Buy a VIP package for Man City vs Fulham for £39 with Seat Unique.

Man City take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

VIP tickets for Manchester City vs Fulham are still available

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm, and City could close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just three points with a win against Fulham. However, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will hope their fellow London team can hand them a title boost and head down the M6 with the three points or at the very least, a point!

With Arsenal facing a very tricky away fixture at Brentford on Thursday, the pressure could be ramped further on Arsenal, if City get this victory.

Haaland scored a late winning penalty for City at the weekend. (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City left it late against Liverpool at the weekend, coming from behind to beat Liverpool at Anfield. It was a crucial victory, and means City go into the Fulham match in fine form, and on a five-match unbeaten run.

The stats point very much to City winning on Wednesday, and Fulham have lost the last 19 fixtures against City. You have to go as far back as 2011 for the last time they picked up anything, a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Fulham will arrive in Manchester having lost to Everton at the weekend, and Manchester United before that. Although their recent results have been poor, Marco Silva's team has previously been in good form with three wins, two draws, and only those two recent defeats in 2026.

There is still a chance of European football up for grabs for Fulham, so they will certainly be giving everything to achieve a result, and will look to Raul Jimenez to continue his goal-scoring form.

Raul Jimenez is in good goal scoring form for Fulham (Image credit: Alamy)

Last-minute FA Cup Manchester City vs Fulham United tickets

Seat Unique offers a range of hospitality seats at the Etihad Stadium for this vital Premier League clash, and they start at £39 per person.

The price includes extras, such as a match programme and a drink, as well as a premium seat in the ground. If buying more than one ticket, your seats will be situated next to each other.

FourFourTwo have picked out the two last-minute options still available, priced from £39 up to £299.

Manager's Corner Ticket – £39 A VIP ticket in the Manager's Corner (Level 2 South West Corner) gives you access to the Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar pre-match, half-time and full-time. Enjoy an exclusive bar and premium food options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, a matchday programme, and car parking (one space per four guests, subject to availability), making it a truly thrilling Premier League experience.

Tunnel Club Premier Ticket – £279 A ticket in the Tunnel Club at the Etihad Premium Ticket gives you a VIP heated seat directly behind the home dugout, one of the best seats available. Your ticket includes exquisite five-course dining and a premium drinks package. The experience continues with watching the first team arrive as they walk through the Tunnel Club upper level, then you can go pitch side to watch the teams warm up, and then watch the team line up in the tunnel before the match.

Seat Unique's VIP tickets don't just apply to the Premier League; they have a host of packages including all the major European Leagues, the Champions League and for the Carabao Cup final in March (details and pricing TBC).

Seat Unique also has VIP tickets for many other British clubs. Take your pick from: Arsenal, Arsenal Women, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Birmingham City WFC, Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Everton, Everton Women, Fleetwoood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Leeds, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Plymouth Argyle, Rangers, Sheffield United, Southampton, Swansea City, Tottenham, Watford, Wigan Athletic, and Wolverhampton.

If you can't make it to a game weekend, our handy guide on how to watch the Premier League has all the details on broadcasters and live streams, and how to access all the action by using a VPN from anywhere.

Get 70% off NordVPN Our colleagues over at TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with all your devices. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price meaning you can access all your favourite football streaming services from across the globe.