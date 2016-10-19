Modric: I want to retire at Real Madrid

Luka Modric hopes his latest Real Madrid contract renewal is not his last and he expressed a desire to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatia midfielder extended his stay with the LaLiga giants until June 2020 on Tuesday, by which time he will be 34.

Modric, who joined from Tottenham in 2012, overcame a difficult start to his career in Spain to develop into a key figure at Madrid.

And the 31-year-old believes he has plenty left to offer Los Blancos.

"I hope it is not my last contract renewal. My desire is to retire at Real Madrid and with this renewal I am closer to that challenge," Modric said at a news conference.

"But it depends on many things. How I feel, what I contribute to the team... But my idea is to retire here. I feel very happy and excited to renew with Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence in me. I can promise that I will continue giving everything and work hard to meet the demands of the club.

"There came a time at Tottenham where I had to change to improve and grow as a player. I did not doubt my quality and I knew that sooner or later I would succeed here, working every day in training and in the games. I've always had confidence in myself. I did not start well, but I never stopped believing in myself.

"I think I have developed as a player in these four years. I have more experience than before and need to keep on the same path to help the team to play well both in defence and attack. I must continue at the same level."