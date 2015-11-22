Modric: Real Madrid do not have an attitude problem

Luka Modric was adamant Real Madrid do not have an attitude problem following their 4-0 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Goals from Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and again Suarez saw Barcelona cruise to a comfortable Clasico win over Rafael Benitez's men and Madrid were heavily criticised for their lacklustre display.

Nevertheless, Modric does not believe their mentality was wrong and has backed his team-mates to bounce back.

"It's a difficult moment for us. We didn't expect to lose and play so badly. We have to learn from our mistakes," the Croat told Madrid's official website.

"We don't think that it is an attitude problem, but we don't know the reason. We didn't play as a team, and if you're not compact against Barcelona, then this happens.

"They're a very good team when they have space to play in, and that was the problem. We weren't compact out on the pitch and we gave the other team a lot of space.

"We have to play as a team, because when we do that and we all fight hard, we're a really good side. It's not the first time that this has happened to us and we have to improve.

"It's a difficult moment and we have to pick ourselves up and try to improve. Now we have to show character. We're Real Madrid and we can't give in or drop any more points. We have to get ourselves out of this situation."

Madrid now trail La Liga leaders Barca by six points.