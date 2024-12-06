Mohamed Salah congratulated for extending Liverpool contract, as part of major update to saga

Mohamed Salah has been congratulated by a fellow countryman for extending his Liverpool contract, seemingly putting an end to the saga over whether he will or won't remain at Anfield beyond the current season.

With his deal set to expire at the end of 2024/25, Liverpool were facing a race against time to extend Salah's contract or risk losing him for free in the summer. The Egyptian forward would have been free to negotiate with clubs outside of England come the January window, ahead of a free transfer in July 2025.

That no longer looks like a concern of Liverpool's, though, after one of Salah's compatriots revealed that he has signed a new deal at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah congratulated for extending Liverpool contract

Farouk of Feyenoord in 1996 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former defender Haytham Farouk played for Egypt for six years between 1993 and 1999, and is now a pundit for broadcaster beIN Sports.

Taking to X, Farouk shared an image of himself with Salah, accompanied with a congratulatory message over the Liverpool man having reportedly extended his contract at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out of contract in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want," Farouk said. "The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments."

Salah is enjoying arguably his best-ever form in a Liverpool shirt this season under Arne Slot, with his 13 goals and eight assists in 14 Premier League games a phenomenal return. The 32-year-old has proved even more clinical in front of goal, with his efficiency becoming even more apparent.

In FourFourTwo's view, though, it remains to be seen whether a breakthrough has actually been made in negotiations. On November 25 he revealed that he was "closer to leaving than staying" at Liverpool beyond this season, with no offers forthcoming from the Anfield hierarchy.

For the situation to change so drastically in less than two weeks seems unlikely, especially when considering the complexity of contract negotiations in the modern day.