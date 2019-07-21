Arsenal could move for Juventus forward Moise Kean – but there's a catch

Arsenal could make a move for Juventus forward Moise Kean, according to the Daily Mail.

Unai Emery is keen to bolster his attacking options as his side target a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

And Juventus have made Kean available for transfer, although they will look to extend his contract until 2024 before selling him abroad.

The Serie A champions believe the youngster could still have a future in Turin and will insist on including a £36m buy-back clause in any deal taking him to another club.

Arsenal have been told that they will have to pay £31.5m to acquire Kean this summer.

However, the Gunners are not happy with the buy-back suggestion and will instead bid £36m in an attempt to land the forward outright.

READ MORE

How US soccer rescued Arsenal in the mid-80s – and changed English football

11 world-class players who nearly joined unfashionable Premier League clubs