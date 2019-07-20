Arsenal, Everton and Barcelona form queue for Juventus youngster Moise Kean

The 19-year-old broke into the Serie A champions’ first team towards the end of the 2018/19 season but faces stiff competition for a starting place from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Everton have shown great interest in the striker, while Arsenal and Barcelona have made enquiries to the Turin club.

Juve have set an asking price of around €25-30 million for the teenager but intend to insert a right of refusal clause into a deal regarding a future sale.

Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last season and earned his maiden call-up to the senior Italy teamm, before scoring twice in three Azzurri outings.

