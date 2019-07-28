Everton open talks with Juventus over Moise Kean – but Italian side are insisting on a buy-back clause

Everton have emerged as contenders to sign Juventus forward Moise Kean, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees have opened talks with the Serie A champions as they look to bolster their forward line ahead of next season.

Kean, who impressed for the Bianconeri after breaking into the first team last term, is available for around £36m.

However, Juventus are insisting upon the inclusion of a buy-back clause in any deal which takes the attacker away from Turin.

The Serie A side believe Kean has a big future ahead of him but are also aware that the teenager needs to be playing regular football.

And Everton would be open to such an arrangement, particularly after Ademola Lookman’s departure to RB Leipzig earlier this month.

