Mokoena screamer wins October/November goal of the month

SuperSport United midfielder Tebogo Mokoena was awarded the goal of the month for October/November for his long-range screamer against Stellenbosch FC.

The midfielder, renowned for his lethalness from range, beat off competition from the likes of Kermit Erasmus and Lyle Lakay for the first ever DSTV premiership goal of the month.

The South African football community have been voting for their favourite with the Matsatsantsa youngster walking away with the award.

The league revealed a decision in a statement on Tuesday.

“Teboho Mokoena has won the first DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award for October/November 2020, for his sensational, long-range effort in SuperSport United’s home win over Stellenbosch FC,” the PSL said in a press release.

“With the game heading to a goalless draw, the Bethlehem-born midfielder collected a loose ball from 30-yards out and unleashed a powerful shot that found the back of the net. It was a goal fitting of winning any football match and as such, football supporters decided it was their best goal for the October/November period.

“Mokoena, who has a knack of scoring spectacular goals from range, beat nine other contenders to the prize and has now won three Goal of the Month awards, following the two awards he won last season.”