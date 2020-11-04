Mokwena: We have to nullify CT City threat

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena admits that his side will have to take a strategic approach to nullify the threat Cape Town City possesses.

The Brazilians will travel to Cape Town Stadium when they take on the Citizens in their next DSTV Premiership encounter on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns currently sit second in the league standings with four points from two games, two points behind log leaders Baroka, who won their first two games of the season.

However, Sundowns will head into this encounter unbeaten in their first two games following their commanding 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs before playing to a goalless draw with TTM in the match that followed.

‘Preparations have been going well and the good thing is we have had time on the pitch, time to work on a couple of schemes and routines,’ Mokwena told his club’s official website.

‘It has given us time to induct and introduce the new players into our way of working and facilitate a smoother process and synergy amongst our players.

‘The preparations have gone well and the training has been very good and we look forward to the next encounter against Cape Town City.’

The last time these two teams met the Citizens ran out 3-2 winners at Loftus Stadium on 17 August 2020.

‘Cape Town City have a clear profile, respective of their opposition. Regardless of whether they are playing at home or away,’ he added.

‘They are well-coached with a structure that allows them to be able to be dominant on the ball.

'They have players to initiate attacks from the back, Fielies (Taariq) and Leuuwenbrg (Peter) are very important for them. Their best player so far in the past three games is Mduduzi Mdantsane as he has bought a different dimension for them this season.

‘They play 4-3-3 with a clear indication of what to do and we have to be very strategic in nullifying a lot of their threats that they will possess as they have a lot of quality,’ Mokwena concluded.