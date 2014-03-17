Momentum the key for Messi ahead of Clasico

Barca travel to Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday four points behind their rivals and although the Catalan giants have not been at their fluent best this season, Messi has no doubt they can claim an important victory as the title race hots up.

Messi became Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 371 goals on Sunday as he netted a hat-trick in the 7-0 hammering of Osasuna.

The Argentina international hopes Barca can use the momentum from that resounding victory to secure a win that would leave them just a point behind Carlo Ancelotti's charges.

"I hope we see a good version of Barcelona and we can get a positive result, which we need to still be in there fighting for La Liga just a point behind," he told the club's official TV station.

"We have a unique opportunity to cut the gap on Madrid. It will be a very difficult game because we are playing away from home and Real Madrid is a great team playing with a lot of confidence.

"It will be difficult, but it all depends on us."