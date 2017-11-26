Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain pulled further clear in the Ligue 1 title race with an ominous 2-1 win over Monaco, despite Kylian Mbappe's difficulties on his return to Stade Louis II.

Edinson Cavani and Neymar scored either side of half-time as Unai Emery's men rocketed nine points clear at the top.

Mbappe - whistled throughout by the home fans - was in a forgiving mood, the teenager incredibly wasting four clear-cut chances before he inadvertently deflected in a late consolation for the hosts.

Cavani was less generous in the first half as he spared his team-mate's blushes by stabbing in the opener inside 20 minutes.

Mbappe's ongoing profligacy plagued PSG after the restart but it ultimately proved inconsequential to the result, which Neymar sealed by winning and scoring a penalty.

Monaco, who for much of the match looked incapable of mounting a fightback, did gain hope when Joao Moutinho's free-kick deflected off Mbappe to cut the deficit, but it was not enough to prevent the champions from falling further off the pace.