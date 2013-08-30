Monaco clinch Kondogbia signature from Sevilla

The 20-year-old has penned a five-year deal with the big-spending Ligue 1 side, becoming their 12th signing of a busy transfer window that has seen the likes of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao arrive.

And he will hope to help Monaco, who currently occupy second place in the French top flight, extend their unbeaten start to the 2013-14 campaign.

Kondogbia began his career in his native France with Lens, but left the Stade Bollaert-Delelis outfit after failing to help them gain promotion from the second tier.

A successful season in Spain followed, with Kondogbia making 31 league appearances in 2012-13 for Sevilla as they finished ninth in La Liga.

But his performances during that time garnered attention from several top European clubs, and Monaco have now pounced to further strengthen their squad by capturing his signature.

Kondogbia has one senior cap with France to his name having made his debut as a substitute during a friendly draw with Belgium earlier this month.

Monaco sit behind Marseille in Ligue 1 with two wins and one draw from their first three fixtures.