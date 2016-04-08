Monaco open disciplinary proceedings against Dirar

Monaco said they have "no choice" but to open disciplinary proceedings against Nabil Dirar after the midfielder refused to accept a financial sanction imposed by the club.

Dirar is serving an eight-match ban following a confrontation with referee Tony Chapron in Monaco's 1-0 win over Nice in early February.

The Morocco international, who has been at Monaco since 2012, appeared to head-butt the referee after being shown a yellow card, and was ultimately sent off.

However, Dirar has since refused to accept any financial penalty from Monaco, with the Ligue 1 outfit forced to open disciplinary proceedings that could see the 30-year-old suspended further.

"The club decided to sanction [Dirar] following his behaviour towards the match officials during the match against OGC Nice, but he flatly refused any financial sanction," a Monaco statement read.

"Therefore, the club has no choice but to initiate disciplinary proceedings that could lead to the suspension of the player."