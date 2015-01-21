Monaco seal permanent deal for Benfica's Silva

Monaco have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Bernardo Silva from Portuguese champions Benfica for a fee of €15.75 million.

Silva initially joined the Ligue 1 club on a season-long loan in August and has been a regular under former Sporting Lisbon coach Leonardo Jardim.

In 21 appearances this season, Silva has scored three goals and will now look to help Monaco push for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League after securing his future.

Benfica confirmed the fee in a statement on Wednesday, with Monaco then revealing Silva has signed a deal to keep him at Stade Louis II until June 2019.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told the club's official website: "Bernardo Silva is one of those talented young players on which AS Monaco wants to build its future.

"He has already demonstrated his potential to all our supporters this season and it was important for us to keep him.

"We now wish that Bernardo continues to develop in the red and white jersey under our high quality staff."