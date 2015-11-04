Monaco shareholder reveals Mourinho price tag

A shareholder in Ligue 1 side Monaco says they attempted to hire Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho but were put off by the financial demands of the Premier League club.

Mourinho's future at Stamford Bridge appears far from clear following a dismal start to their title defence, with reports suggesting the Portuguese could leave if results do not pick up.

The former Real Madrid and Inter coach remained defiant on Tuesday amid suggestions of disharmony in the dressing room with Monaco's attempts to bring him to the principality having seemingly fallen down.

Minority shareholder Alessandro Proto confirmed in a statement to Spanish news agency EFE: "We offered €50 million to have the coach immediately.

"But the request was €100m and that figure seems exaggerated."

Monaco are currently coached by Leonardo Jardim and sit sixth in the French top flight.