Monaco star Mbappe reveals Real Madrid snub

Monaco's prodigious talent Kylian Mbappe believes he made the right decision in turning down the opportunity to link up with "sincere" Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 side have captured the imagination of neutrals so far this term having scored a remarkable 53 goals in their first 17 matches with a squad packed full of young talent.

Mbappe is one of those to make the breakthrough this term, scoring three times in nine Ligue 1 appearances before Sunday's meeting with Lyon, while he claimed his first hat-trick in Wednesday's 7-0 thumping of Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Things could have been significantly different for both the 17-year-old and Monaco had he not opted against a move to Real Madrid in the close-season, but the youngster is content with his choice to stay put.

"I'm just a kid and then, the best footballer of the history of France [Zidane] is talking to you," he told Telefoot.

"He was really touching and sincere with me. It was a great moment but in the end it [the transfer] didn't happen.

"I wanted to stay in my country. I stayed in Monaco and I think I've made the right choice."

The last young French attacker to burst on to the scene at Monaco was Anthony Martial and he ended up securing a transfer to Manchester United that could reportedly be worth £58 million if certain conditions are met.

And Mbappe acknowledged that the idea of being worth more should he ever leave Monaco is something that excites him.

"If I beat Anthony Martial's transfer fee I would be happy," he added. "It would be nice, but it's not something that gets me going every morning.

"To go down in history you have to win titles as well. So I want to win titles with Monaco."