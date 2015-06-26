Monaco wrap up Martial matters
Following speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham, Anthony Martial has signed a new contract at Monaco.
Anthony Martial has committed his future to Monaco by signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.
The France Under-21 international had been linked with a move to Tottenham following his haul of nine goals in 35 league appearances last term.
However, the 19-year-old attacker is now set to remain at Stade Louis II.
"[I'm] very proud of this extension," he said. "It was a great season last year.
"I hope to make a good season and deliver on the trust given to me."
Martial joined Monaco from Lyon in 2013 and has since made 57 outings for the club.
