Monaco wrap up Martial matters

Anthony Martial has committed his future to Monaco by signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

The France Under-21 international had been linked with a move to Tottenham following his haul of nine goals in 35 league appearances last term.

However, the 19-year-old attacker is now set to remain at Stade Louis II.

"[I'm] very proud of this extension," he said. "It was a great season last year.

"I hope to make a good season and deliver on the trust given to me."

Martial joined Monaco from Lyon in 2013 and has since made 57 outings for the club.