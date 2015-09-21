Monchengladbach 'should go for Klopp' to replace Favre

Borussia Monchengladbach should appoint former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to replace Lucien Favre, club icon Berti Vogts has said.

Favre resigned on Sunday after the Bundesliga side's poor start to the 2015-16 campaign left them rock bottom of the table without a point from five games.

Gladbach also suffered a defeat to Sevilla in their opening Champions League game after impressively finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg last season.

The search is now on for a new head coach and former Scotland manager Vogts, who won five titles while playing for the club between 1965 and 1979, believes Klopp is the ideal man.

"My advice would be to get Jurgen Klopp," Vogts told Aktuelle Nachrichten.

"Borussia is a team you can push to the top. You just need to wake them up and Jurgen Klopp would be perfect for that."

Gladbach are in action without the leadership of Favre for the first time since February 2011 when they host Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.