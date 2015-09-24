Monk calls on Swansea to prove recovery powers

Garry Monk has challenged Swansea City to prove their powers of recovery once again when they travel to face Southampton on Saturday.

Swansea were dumped out of the League Cup by Hull City on Tuesday - their third game in a row without scoring a goal since their impressive 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Manager Monk remains happy with the efforts of his players, however, and has called on them to bounce back quickly from their disappointment against Hull.

"We always react well when we get setbacks," he said. "We did that well against Everton last weekend [following defeat to Watford] and I think it was a really good point in the end and a fair result.

"But we've had one league defeat since we came back for pre-season and we're playing well and doing the right things.

"The effort and commitment is there and we're creating lots of good chances - we were the better side again in midweek against Hull and should have won.

"We've had good performances apart from at Watford and I want us to continue with the same attitude and determination that we're showing right now."

Swansea head into Saturday's game in seventh place in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Southampton.