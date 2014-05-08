Monk expecting Bony to remain at Swansea
Garry Monk expects striker Wilfried Bony to ignore speculation about his future and concentrate on improving at Swansea City.
Bony has shone during his debut season in the Premier League with 16 goals, a haul that has reportedly attracted the interest of clubs from around Europe.
The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Everton in recent weeks but Monk - who signed a three-year contract to become Swansea's permanent head coach on Wednesday - insists the club do not need to sell their prized asset.
"He has three years left on his deal," Monk said. "He was not maybe seen as a typical Swansea player when he signed - we have never really had that real physical type up front.
"Our style has always been to play short, but he has adapted and his team-mates have adapted to him.
"We need to hang on to him and he is happy here.
"You never know what can happen - players will always get linked with other clubs - but Swansea do not have to be a selling club.
"We are in a powerful position, these boys are under contract and it is the club that will make the final decision on their futures."
