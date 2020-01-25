Monk hails Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup response after heavy league defeat

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk was pleased with his side’s response after last weekend’s 5-0 drubbing by Blackburn as the Owls beat QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The visitors scored through Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall before a Nahki Wells consolation in stoppage time and Monk challenged his players to replicate the improved display in the league.

“We let ourselves down badly last week in front of our fans at Hillsborough and knowing 3,000 fans were coming down today, the aim was to restore a little bit of pride back into that shirt.

“It’s what we talked about in the week. Actions speak a lot louder than words and that performance and that win goes a little way to making amends for last week.

“For the majority of the game, we controlled it and as you’d expect, the home team in the last 15-20 minutes are going to throw everything at you.

“That’s what they did, but I think you saw the bodies on the line. Then we scored the second goal at the perfect time.

“The number one thing is the intensity you play at, the attitude you play with and the focus that you play with at the level you need.

“When these players do that, you’ve already seen what they’re capable of doing, but we’re not a team that can afford to be anywhere below it.”

Mark Warburton was desperately disappointed by the manner of his side’s exit.

“In the first half, we probably had the majority of possession, but we didn’t really threaten their goalkeeper and lacked a bit of guile and then we gave a really poor goal away.

“We came out much better in the second half, but again, huffed and puffed and never really forced any great saves. It was a little bit lame tonight.”

Jack Clarke made his full debut after joining on loan from Tottenham, but frustrated the crowd as he was dispossessed on numerous occasions when in promising attacking positions.

However, Warburton has no doubt the teenager will come good.

“He’s a £15m player, but he’s a boy, so he’s got to adapt to the level, but there’s no doubt he will do. You saw what he did for Leeds United, so he’s a very talented player,” he added.

There have also been rumours swirling around about Burnley possibly recalling Wells as QPR battle to keep one of their key goalscorers at the club until the end of the season.

Warburton said: “Nahki’s very happy at QPR, so that’s all I know. We’re linked with all these players – some of them I’ve never heard of – so that’s the nature of the window. Enjoy it while it lasts.”