Monk hopes Shelvey call-up sign of things to come

The midfielder was included in Roy Hodgson's party for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Estonia, which gives him the opportunity to add to his solitary cap earned in 2012, also against San Marino.

With the likes of Ki Sung-yueng, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wilfried Bony, Swansea's squad has a sprinkling of established internationals, and Monk hopes Shelvey's recall can install belief into other players that they can follow in the former Liverpool man's footsteps.

"It's excellent news for the player and for the club," he said. "It's a great example and a way of showing a pathway to international teams.

"We have a lot of international players but in terms of England it's a pathway for others here.

"I gave my opinion when asked but any international call up is recognition of the hard work and performances put in here.

"We've worked hard with him, how he can contribute and he's making a conscious effort to improve.

"He's not quite all the way there yet but he's improving. His quality is there for everyone to see; his quality of passing, he moves the ball well, his angle of passing and he fits into a defensive shape. There are lots of improvements to come but this is a reward of his hard work.

"I hope it opens the door for others. People talk about England wanting to play passing attacking football well we've been playing that type of football at a high level and a lot of players have been overlooked.

"Hopefully Jonjo being picked can clear the way. I've not had a conversation with Mr Hodgson about any of them but it's great news."