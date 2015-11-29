Monk: Klopp must make Liverpool title contenders

Swansea City coach Garry Monk believes Jurgen Klopp will quickly come under pressure to turn Liverpool into challengers for the Premier League title.

The German was brought in to replace Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked following a 1-1 draw with rivals Everton in October, and has suffered just one defeat in his first nine games.

Monk, who himself is under pressure with Swansea sitting just four points above the relegation zone, considers the task of turning Liverpool's fortunes around a tough one.

"Any manager Liverpool appoint, their job is to be a title contender," he said.

"That is the way the club perceives itself. It is difficult at any level, but at that level it's even more so.

"Liverpool have not been genuine title contenders for a while.

"He has said it himself, they will need time to get to that point – whether it be this season or in coming seasons."