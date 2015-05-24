Monk: Palace defeat not a reflection on season

Swansea City manager Garry Monk says Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace will not sour his memories of an "incredible" season.

The Welsh club have achieved their record Premier League points total (56), as well as registering their highest finish (eighth) since winning promotion in 2011.

However, Marouane Chamakh shook off marker Bafetimbi Gomis to net a second-half winner at Selhurst Park as Swansea's season ended with a whimper.

"It's not a reflection on the season," Monk stressed. "We've been fantastic.

"Today was disappointing. It was quite a poor match. There weren't too many good chances in the game and I said to the players at half-time that the match would likely be decided on a mistake.

"Unfortunately for us it was us that made the mistake in that situation for the goal.

"It did look at the time like a little bit of a push on Bafe when it fell to Chamakh, but unfortunately it was us that made that mistake and they got the crucial goal.

"I know we had a lot of key players out and we had a lot of changes in terms o

f the personnel but that's not an excuse, it's just the way it is at this stage of the season.

"A little bit disappointed today but, in terms of the bigger picture, we've been unbelievable this season.

"Eighth place, highest points tally - it's been incredible from start to finish, so I can't be too harsh."