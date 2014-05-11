Monk reflects on 'very good' season for Swans

The Liberty Stadium outfit brought the curtain down on their 2013-14 campaign with a 3-1 win at Sunderland on Sunday - Nathan Dyer, Marvin Emnes and Wilfried Bony finding the net for the visitors.

And Monk feels that, under the circumstances, Swansea have every reason to be pleased with their efforts this season, finishing on 42 points in the top flight.

"All in all, the season we've had - Europa League, Premier League and a change of manager - to finish five points behind our best ever total since we've been in the Premiership, I think it's been a very good season," he said.

Monk was appointed manager on a permanent basis on Wednesday, having served as head coach since Michael Laudrup was relieved of his duties in February.

And the 35-year-old revealed he is looking forward to the pressures of full-time management.

"It's been great for me this past three-and-a-half months as a learning process and a taste of what is to come," he added. "I guess from next season I'll be judged more harshly on my own merits and every single move that I make.

"But I know that, I accept that, and I'm not worried. It's how you have to live your life, so I'm looking forward to being judged and being doubted.

"When you've got a point to prove and you've done that your whole career, there's nothing better than trying to prove people wrong.

"I know these players very well and I know how to train it and move it on from there and that's what I'll be looking to do.

"(Hopefully I can) add quality to the squad as well."