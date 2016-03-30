Monreal: Arsenal not giving up on title

Nacho Monreal is adamant Arsenal are not giving up hope of winning the Premier League title and has challenged the team to win all eight of their remaining matches.

Arsenal are third in the table and trail surprise leaders Leicester City by 11 points, albeit they have a game in hand over Claudio Ranieri's side.

Despite Leicester's healthy advantage at the top, and rivals Tottenham also providing a sustained challenge, Monreal has urged Arsenal to keep fighting until the end.

"We're aware that we don't just depend on ourselves, that's obvious," Monreal told Arsenal's official website.

"Right now we're in third place so I think the only objective we need to set for ourselves is winning the eight matches we have left and then what will be will be.

"It's not just down to us. Even if we do win all eight games that doesn't mean we'll be champions, but what does depend on us is winning those eight games."

Arsenal host Watford on Saturday and are gunning for revenge after their FA Cup elimination at the hands of the Hornets on March 13.

"We're coming off the back of two really good performances [against Barcelona and Everton], the most recent of which we won," he added.

"We know it's going to be difficult against Watford because we only played them recently and they knocked us out of the FA Cup, but we're hungry for revenge.

"It's a completely different competition. They're not fighting for big things [in the league] so we need to show that we are.

"We need to show we're the home side and that we want to keep fighting for the league title. That's what we're going to do."