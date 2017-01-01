Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal believes his team have the "whole package" in their push for the Premier League title.

Arsene Wenger's men can move into third in the table with a win at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

While that would still leave them nine points behind leaders Chelsea, Monreal feels they have the squad to contend.

"You can never be sure about the title," he told the Times of India.

"But I think we are a whole package with better options this season than ever before."

Following their hosting of Palace, Arsenal face trips to Bournemouth and Swansea City, either side of an FA Cup clash against Preston North End.

Monreal said it was a crucial time of the season for his team, who had lost consecutive matches before their 1-0 win against West Brom.

"Every game is important, especially at home," he said.

"But the Christmas and New Year matches are important because of the team morale. You want to win these games so you can go into the New Year on a high and feeling positive."