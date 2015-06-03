Monreal happy at Arsenal

Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal said he wants to remain at the club, despite reports linking the Spaniard with a move back to his homeland.

La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao are reportedly interested in signing Monreal, who has a year remaining on his contract.

But Monreal is happy in London, with a contract extension on the agenda.

"I have one more year on my contract and I would like to stay," said the 29-year-old, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Malaga in 2013.

"I am very lucky to play for Arsenal, and am very happy to play for Arsenal. If the boss wants me to stay, I will - and I'd like to extend my contract."

Monreal and Gibbs battled for the left-back position in 2014-15, but the former started in Arsenal's 4-0 drubbing of Aston Villa in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

"Kieran is an amazing player. I can imagine it is really difficult for the boss to choose between Kieran and me," Monreal added.

"Obviously in football, only 11 players can start the game. The boss can choose between him or me. I think this is a good thing for the team. I have to give my best every day in training, or I wouldn't play.

"I think in this position, we are lucky as we have two good players. I have played a lot of games this season, I would like to continue."