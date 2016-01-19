Monreal signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Nacho Monreal has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the club have confirmed.

The Spain international arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Malaga in 2013 and has since become a regular starter in Arsene Wenger's first-choice XI.

Monreal has featured in all 22 of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures so far this season and has been rewarded with a new deal by the title-chasing side.

Arsenal did not disclose any details on the contract's length.

Monreal said the continual development of the team since his arrival and the rapport he enjoys with his team-mates and the fans were key motivating factors behind his decision.

"I'm really happy because my intention was to keep playing for Arsenal," he told the club's official website.

"I have a good relationship with my team-mates and we keep improving year after year. I wanted to stay here and extend my contract. I would like to play here for many more years.

"The trust of the Arsenal fans is really important for us because they are helping us in every moment as we are fighting to win the Premier League.

"I met the boss three years ago and I have a really good relationship with him and I'm really happy with him. For these reasons I extended my contract."

Wenger was delighted to have extended Monreal's stay, praising his defensive versatility and experience.

"He is a very important player at the club because he can play left-back and centre-back. He has the consistency in his performances that is requested at the top level," he said.

"He's 100 per cent committed and I think as well he has always improved since he has arrived and has shown that in many big games as well.

"He's calm, focused and dedicated. He's well-accepted and loved by his partners. He has the modest approach of a player who wants to give his best to the team. Everybody senses that and that's why I think it's important for the club to have that stability.

"We have many young players. They need to be surrounded by experienced players, especially at the back.

"We now have experience at the back. Nacho is part of that – he's a good example for the young players and we have a good bunch of young players."