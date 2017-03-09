Montella advises Juventus to prioritise Champions League

Juventus should focus their attention on the Champions League because Serie A is as good as won, according to AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella.

Milan travel to Turin for a crucial Serie A contest on Friday, with their opponents sitting eight points clear of Roma at the top of the table.

Juve are also the last Italian team left in the Champions League ahead of their last-16 second leg against Porto, which follows the match with Montella's men.

And the Milan boss feels that should be Juve's top priority with their domestic rivals unlikely to catch them.

Montella said at his pre-match media conference: "If I could give them some advice, I would say they should focus on the Champions League, since they have almost won the Scudetto!

"Will they be distracted by competing for three competitions? They have won a lot in the last few years, they are used to it and they will feed on it. I don't think they will be distracted by the Champions League.

"In the league, they are almost unbeatable. We have to focus on ourselves and give everything we have.

"I don't like to talk about luck, we have to play at our best, with great hunger. Juve are really strong, they can dominate the game and score at the right moment. And the Juventus Stadium gives them another boost.

"It won't be a final, but the attitude must be that of a final. The important thing is to play without fear, otherwise we would have no hope.

"Three points against Juventus count for the same as three points with Chievo, though it would help us get a great lift in the table.

"Massimiliano Allegri has done really well, getting positive results. We know everything about them and vice-versa they about us.

"We have had our two best moments of the season against Juve, in Doha and in the first game of the season [a 1-0 win at San Siro last October]. This time the result will be even more crucial for the table."

Milan will make late checks on the fitness of Manuel Locatelli (fever) and Suso (thigh).