Montella intends to stay as Fiorentina coach

Montella has been linked with a move away from Florence throughout the season as the futures of compatriots Antonio Conte and Clarence Seedorf remain in the air.

Conte is reportedly keen for a new challenge after guiding Juventus to their third consecutive Scudetto, while Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has openly criticised Seedorf with the club languishing in eighth position.

But Montella, who guided Fiorentina to the Coppa Italia final and secured a second successive top-four finish, will remain at the club 'until told otherwise'.

"My future is talked about too much, we need to keep trying to improve things. I need to improve too, I am still very young," Montella told Sky Sports Italia.

"Experience is more important than knowledge. I have made mistakes and I will make more. The important thing is to learn.

"Will I coach Fiorentina next season? Until someone says something to the contrary, yes."

Montella was forced to play without Giuseppe Rossi and Mario Gomez for large parts of the season, as the pair battled injuries.

Rossi recently returned to the starting 11 after recovering from a knee problem and Montella conceded the club's Serie A campaign may have been a lot different if he had the duo fit and at his disposal more often.

"It's been hard this season without Rossi and Gomez, we have dreamed of playing them together since last summer!," said the 39-year-old.

"On paper with them on the pitch we could have got more points, but in terms of League position I don't know what difference it would have made.

"It will be important to have them motivated for next season."