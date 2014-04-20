Montella rejects talk of Fiorentina exit

Reports have suggested rivals AC Milan were preparing to make an offer for the Fiorentina coach, who has a €7 million buy-out clause, with Clarence Seedorf facing an uncertain future at the San Siro.

But Montella has no desire to leave the Stadio Artemio Franchi, having arrived from Catania in 2012.

"I will talk to the club about strategy for next year after the Coppa Italia final," Montella told Sky Sport Italia.



"As far as I am concerned, there is absolutely no chance I won't be the Fiorentina coach next season, unless the club decides to kick me out."

Fiorentina are poised for another top-four finish, despite going down to high-flying Roma on Saturday.



Radja Nainggolan struck midway through the first half as Roma ran out 1-0 winners, but Fiorentina remain two points ahead of fifth-placed Inter Milan.



It was Fiorentina's first defeat in three league game, though Montella was still relatively pleased with his team's performance.

"We had three or four good chances to score and we played our game, especially in the first half," he said.



"It was open and exciting before the break, then we started the second half well, but both sides got tired and the tempo was slowed down."



Montella added: "I believe the table reflects the real value of the teams. Roma are having a great campaign and, all things considered, so are Fiorentina.



"We suffered a few too many defeats, but this is football."