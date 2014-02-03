Montella targets Coppa glory to reach Europe

After victory over Siena in the last eight, Fiorentina now face a two-legged semi-final against Udinese - with the first game to take place at Stadio Friuli on Tuesday.

With the competition winners earning a place in next season's UEFA Europa League, Montella is keen for his players to maintain their focus but knows Francesco Guidolin's side will provide a stern test.

"We're really determined to make the final," he said on Monday. "Getting there and having already guaranteed a Europa League spot for next season in February would be a fantastic achievement.

"Udinese are a good, strong, young team. They adapt well to their opponents, they are not defensive and they will be a dangerous opponent for us.

"They're a team with many qualities that defend and counter in a very organised way. They know how to soak up pressure. It's a game with a high-risk factor for us."

Fiorentina have not lifted the trophy since 2001, while their opponents have never won the competition in their 118-year history.