Montella thrilled to retain 'irreplaceable' Romagnoli

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has praised the club for rejecting Chelsea's bids for defender Alessio Romagnoli.

The 21-year-old was the subject of two offers from Antonio Conte's side this week – the second of which was reportedly worth €35million.

However, Milan publicly announced they had rejected a "significant offer" on Thursday and ended negotiations, declaring Romagnoli was not for sale.

Centre-back Romagnoli has only had one season with Milan since signing from Roma in a €25m deal and Montella was delighted to retain him.

"The final choice is up to the club and that is why I'm very happy they made the decision which they did," said the head coach.

"They felt that Alessio was irreplaceable. He is a young Italian player who can still grow so much.

"I hope that he is calm and won't have been distracted by this market talk. Knowing him I'm sure that won't happen and he will be focused."

After beating Torino in their first Serie A game of the new season, Milan have an away match against last season's runners-up Napoli on Saturday.

Romagnoli has been included in their 23-man matchday squad for the match.