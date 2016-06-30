Montella vows to bring the good times back to AC Milan

New AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is planning to invest to plug the gap in quality to Serie A champions Juventus, but recognises he faces a difficult job to restore the Rossoneri's former glories.

Montella opted to leave his role at Sampdoria in order to become the latest coach to try and reverse Milan's declining fortunes in recent seasons, with the club finishing seventh last term.

The gap to leaders Juventus was a whopping 34 points, but Montella is convinced he has what it takes to return Milan to the top of Italian and European football.

"There is a lot of work to do but I know what awaits me," Montella told Mediaset. "The objective is to return to the top in Italy and also in Europe.

"First we aim to fill the gap with Juventus, especially in terms of the players."

Montella never fulfilled an ambition to represent Milan during his playing days and is eager to jump in to the challenge that awaits him.

"Us coaches we live with the changes and when there is a change there is always some strong emotion," he added. "I am very excited as I have dreamed of playing for Milan since I was a child. Unfortunately [CEO Adriano] Galliani never signed me.

"But now he has done, this time as a coach. I have a few more grey hairs than before but I will definitely manage to keep improving.

"We will start to work seriously in the week. Milan must have the ambition to return to the highest tiers of Europe and not just in Italy.

"I will work to do that. The challenge will be tough but I am fully aware of the task that awaits me. Often the difference comes thanks to the players so it is important for them to develop their performances.

"If they do this then we will obtain results."