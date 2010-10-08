Montenegro boss: England will top group

Kranjcar’s men have started well and could overtake England at the top of Group G on Friday should they take at least a point against Switzerland.

But despite this the Croatian conceded that his side are, at best, only competing for second place and a play-off spot.

He said: “England is one of the best quality teams in European football and they won't feel the pressure, even if we come on Tuesday as group leaders.

“They are used to big games and know how to get the results through their system and their individual qualities.

“It is possible for us to finish second. We are competing with teams like Switzerland, Bulgaria and Wales even if they are little bit above our level.”

Kranjcar went on to reveal that he had some insider information on England, given to him by his son, 26-year-old Tottenham midfielder Niko.

“I speak with Niko regularly about football,” he said.

“He gave me some valuable information like Frank Lampard not playing against us and that Wayne Rooney is in the squad even though he is being rested with Manchester United.

“Information like that can be very, very valuable.”

Rooney's return from his ankle injury looks promising after he trained with the rest of the England squad earlier today and he could be back in time for Tuesday’s tie.

Rio Ferdinand also joined in the warm-up at London Colney, whilst Tottenham’s Aaron Lennon Manchester City's Gareth Barry missed the session.

