Montolivo, Antonelli sign new AC Milan contracts

Riccardo Montolivo and Luca Antonelli have both signed new three-year deals with AC Milan, the club have announced.

Club captain Montolivo had been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Cologne as he entered the final few weeks of his contract at San Siro.

The 31-year-old has now committed his future to the club until 2019, however, along with experienced defender Luca Antonelli and promising young full-back Davide Calabria.

"AC Milan communicate the extension of the contracts of Luca Antonelli, Davide Calabria and Riccardo Montolivo until June 30, 2019," read a brief statement issued by the club on Tuesday.

Milan finished seventh in Serie A and were beaten in the final of the Coppa Italia in what proved to be another disappointing season.

President Silvio Berlusconi remains in talks with a group of Chinese investors over the sale of the club.