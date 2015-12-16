Montoya could leave Inter in January - Mancini

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini says he will not stand in Martin Montoya's way should the full-back ask to leave in January.

The 24-year-old moved to San Siro on a season-long loan from Barcelona but has only made his first appearances for the club in the past week in the wins over Udinese and Cagliari.

Montoya's agent admitted earlier this month that the defender was "sad" with his lack of involvement at Inter and Mancini has said he could allow the player to leave if he makes it clear he wants guaranteed first-team football.

"He can leave in January if he doesn't find this situation suitable for himself," Mancini said after Tuesday's win over Cagliari. "Now he has played, proving he can be part of the team, but it's up to him.

"I have already spoken to him but in football things change in a matter of weeks. It's up to him. He is a good lad, he's serious, and polite. Should he tell me: 'Look, I need to go to a team where I can play consistently', what can I reply?

"Now he's playing well so it is up to him. If he decides to stay, I am happy."

Mancini is not expecting much movement in the January transfer window aside from allowing unhappy players to leave, however.

"I am satisfied but tonight I didn't field the reserve team. Many guys who played two games ago were on the pitch tonight. I am satisfied with everyone," he said.

"It is important that each player proved they can always perform well even when fielded in a different role than usual. We all feel involved in the project, so I don't reckon we are going to do anything [in January], except for Montoya or some other player who plays less frequently and might come to ask me to let him go. But I hope they can all stay. I put a lot of trust in all of them."

Mancini also defended the performance of Geoffrey Kondogbia, who made his comeback from injury in the Coppa Italia victory but received some criticism for his efforts.

"Kondogbia was back today only a month after the injury," he added. "Sometimes he plays like a world-class player. We need to be patient with him and I don't think he didn't play well today. On the contrary, he got better and better as time went by."