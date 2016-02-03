Montoya hits out at Inter: I want to feel like a footballer again

Martin Montoya hopes to "feel like a footballer again" with Real Betis after an unhappy spell at Inter was brought to a premature end.

Montoya was loaned to Inter for the 2015-16 season, but, after making just four appearances in all competitions, the deal was cut short, with a switch to Betis for the remainder of the campaign confirmed on Monday.

The 25-year-old Barcelona academy product was critical of the San Siro club following his departure, but is eager to put his time in Italy behind him and make the most of his chance at Betis.

"I'm happy to be here and my goal is simple. I want to feel like a footballer again, which I was unable to during the last six months at Inter," said the defender.

"My time at Inter certainly wasn't easy. My relationship with Inter was difficult and it definitely wasn't the happiest time of my career.

"So when the chance came to join Real Betis during the winter window, I didn't have to think twice about it because this is a fantastic opportunity for me to wear the shirt of such an important club. I didn't even listen to any other offers."

Betis also brought Charly Musonda in from Chelsea on loan and he is delighted to have the opportunity to prove himself having yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League champions.

"I thank Betis for trusting in me and allowing me to progress as a player. I feel ready for this challenge and I want to help the team achieve its objective," he said.

"This is the perfect club for me. This is a great league which is very competitive and is the place where I should be right now."