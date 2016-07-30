Montoya leaves Barca base, nears Valencia switch

Barcelona full-back Martin Montoya has left the club's training base in England as he closes in on a move to Valencia.

Montoya has been given permission to leave the St George's Park base, with reports suggesting he is set for a switch.

The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with Valencia, according to Sport.

Montoya dejará mañana por la mañana la concentración del equipo en St. George's Park con permiso del Club July 29, 2016

Montoya came through Barca's famed La Masia youth system but struggled to break into the first team.

He spent last season on loan at Inter before returning to the LaLiga champions, who are now willing to let him leave.

Montoya would become the second deal between the clubs this off-season, with Portugal international Andre Gomes having joined Barca.