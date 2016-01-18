Montreal Impact acquire Lucas Ontivero on loan from Galatasaray

The Montreal Impact added a bit more international flavor on Monday, announcing the acquisition of midfielder Lucas Ontivero.

The 21-year-old heads to the province of Quebec on a loan deal from Turkish giant Galatasaray, with whom he played three games since joining in 2013. In addition, Ontivero has had several loan stints throughout Europe, most recently with Slovenian side Olimpija.

He scored four goals in 11 appearances with Olimpija this season.

"After analyzing our roster during the offseason, we felt we needed to add a dynamic attacking midfielder," Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a club statement. “Lucas fits the profile that we were looking for and we are excited to have him join our team from the start of training camp.”