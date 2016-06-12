Mor pride after whirlwind week

Emre Mor reflected on a dream week despite his competitive international debut for Turkey ending in a 1-0 defeat to Croatia at Euro 2016.

The 18-year-old winger left Danish club Nordsjaelland for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on the eve of his first major tournament and was introduced as a second-half substitute at the Parc des Princes.

He was unable to bring about a turnaround, with Luka Modric's stunning 41st-minute volley proving the difference in Paris.

"I am very happy for that debut at the Euros. We did not get the points but we look forward to the next match," Mor told reporters.

"I don't know if there was a pressure because I only played 20 minutes but if there was a pressure it's okay, I can handle it. There's no problem for me with pressure.

"My instructions were to open the match, dribble, change the game."

His 21-minute cameo crowned a whirlwind few days for Mor, who cited Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as a major factor in the decision to take his fledgling career to the Bundesliga.

"Yes, it's a big dream," he added. "It's very important the coach likes me.

"I talked with the coach before I signed, a couple of weeks ago. He told me how much he wanted me."