Morata arrives in Italy for Juventus medical

Morata is scheduled to complete a medical with the Serie A club on Saturday and he made it clear, when he arrived at Turin International Airport, that he expects to sign with Juventus.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has been angling for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu throughout the off-season.

"I'm very happy to be beginning this new adventure," Morata said.

"I'll have my medical tomorrow morning."

Morata has played 37 La Liga matches for Real over the past four seasons, scoring 10 goals, including eight in the 2013/14 campaign.

But with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema ahead of him in the striking pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, Morata believes he needs a new club to play regularly.

The Spanish striker has also been linked with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.