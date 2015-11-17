Morata: Belgium favourites for Euro 2016

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has tipped Belgium to challenge for next year's European Championship in France.

The two sides were set to meet in a friendly on Tuesday at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels but the match has been called off after security risks heightened following the terror attacks in Paris on Friday.

Juventus striker Morata - who has won six caps for the national team - feels it is a privilege to represent his country and believes Belgium will be one of the strongest teams in France.

"Playing for the national team is always an honour. We must make the most of every opportunity," the 23-year-old said.

"Belgium is a very strong team and they are favourites for the Euros. They can be considered amongst one of the toughest in Europe."

Morata has been used sparingly by coach Vicente del Bosque in recent games but the Real Madrid youth product remains open to playing out of his regular role.

"I'm a striker, my job is to score goals. I'm willing to play any position," he added. "Whatever position I play, I will do the best I can."

Spain breezed into Euro 2016 on the back of nine wins in 10 games in Group C, conceding just three goals in the process.