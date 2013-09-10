Morata hopeful of Real opportunities

Morata was Julien Lopetegui's team's top scorer in their successful 2013 UEFA European Championships campaign in June, and has continued this fine form with five goals in recent wins against Austria and Albania respectively.

The 20-year-old has made just one substitute appearance for Real so far this season, coming on in the second half in the 2-1 win over Real Betis on the opening weekend.

Still, Morata is confident that his showings at national level will have made an impression on club manager Carlo Ancelotti.

"I'm sure Ancelotti will have seen the Spain Under-21 games and kept a close eye on me, Jese (Rodriguez), (Daniel) Carvajal and (Fernando) Pacheco," Morata told AS.

"I have no doubt that he has seen us play and is taking us into consideration for his next team selection. It's up to us to keep on working.

"People are always talking about Madrid signing other attackers, but I will just try and do my best to show that I am good enough to play for Madrid and so will Jese."

Morata broke into the Real first team last season under former boss Jose Mourinho, finding the net two times in 15 appearances for the Spanish capital club.