Morata ready to fight for Madrid opportunity

Alvaro Morata is ready to fight for a starting spot at Real Madrid despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

The Madrid trio are established as leading lights for Zinedine Zidane's side and dethroning any of them represents a sizeable task.

Such was the competition Morata left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2014 for regular first-team football with Juventus, but he returned to the Spanish capital in July, signing a five-year deal.

Morata has already opened his account with the opening goal in Madrid's 2-1 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo and he hopes to keep impressing to force Zidane to give him a chance.

"It does not matter if Benzema plays on Saturday," he is quoted as saying by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Patience and ambition are important. If I do not play from the beginning I have to do as against Lichtenstein [for Spain]: enter in the field and score goals.

"In the two years at Juventus I learned so much about what I should not do when I was in Madrid: get onto the pitch anxious to try to prove everything in a few minutes.

"Since that first experience in Madrid I have grown so much. [Fernando] Morientes, who was my idol, he told me that I had to leave and then return. I listened to him and I did well.

"It is clear that if I had gone to another team I would have played more, but Real is my dream and I want to try to make it happen. In my head I have nothing else.

"They [Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo] are three of the best players in the world, but I will always fight to play and will give everything to make it difficult for the coach.

"I hope Zidane will rotate because it would be good for everyone."