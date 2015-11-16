Morata in talks to renew Juve deal

Alvaro Morata has no plans to return to Real Madrid as the striker revealed he was in talks to renew his contract at Juventus.

The 23-year-old, who scored 15 goals for Juve last season, has been linked with a return to boyhood club Madrid.

Spain international Morata left Madrid for Juventus in July last year after struggling for regular game time.

Morata is contracted with the Serie A giants until mid-2019, but revealed talks were already underway for a new deal.

"Juventus signed a youngster who played little time at Real Madrid, not Europe's top goalscorer," he told Onda Cero.

"We are talking with Juventus to renew my contract, but there is no hurry."

Morata believes his decision to leave Madrid was the right one, although he has only scored three times in 14 appearances this season.

"I needed to leave Real Madrid," he said.

"That took me time to accept, but I think I win with the change."