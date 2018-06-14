More to England than just Kane, says Trippier

England defender Kieran Trippier has warned the Three Lions' World Cup rivals that there is more to the side than just star striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham forward Kane enters his first World Cup on the back of another fine Premier League campaign, where he scored 30 goals, and has been named by Gareth Southgate as his captain.

However, Trippier believes England have much more to offer than just his Spurs colleague and has identified the entire forward line, which includes Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli, as an area of strength.

"Well everybody knows what Harry Kane's all about, he's a goal scorer, a great professional," Trippier told a news conference on Thursday.

"But if you look all around our team, we've got winners, we've got goals all around the pitch, it's not just Harry, we've got a strong forward line, a lot of pace, youth and a lot of boys are looking forward to it now.

"He's a great leader, you can see that, on and off the field. A top professional, even off the field just speaking to him one-to-one, he's a great person.

"If you ever need help, he's there to help you individually or as a group and there's no better person to lead us out into the World Cup."

England, who crashed out in the group stages in Brazil four years ago, begin their campaign in Russia against Tunisia on Monday and Trippier says excitement is building in the camp.

"It's only a couple of days away now until the first game. The mood's very good, all the lads can't wait to get going now, everyone is excited, and yeah like I said, just ready to go out there Monday, hopefully get the win and keep on through the tournament," Trippier added.

"We have to be patient, we know it's going to be a tough game, we've analysed them, the strengths and the weaknesses, how we can exploit them it'll be a tough game but one that we're looking forward to."

England have also been boosted by a fitness update on Marcus Rashford (knee), who took part in light training on Thursday and is expected to rejoin the squad on Friday.