More misery for Jose Mourinho as Roma’s rotten run continues

Roma’s poor form under Jose Mourinho continued as they were beaten 3-2 at Venezia on Sunday.

Having fallen behind to Mattia Caldara’s third-minute goal, Roma turned things around to lead following goals from Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham just before the interval.

But Mattia Aramu levelled with a penalty in the 65th minute and David Okereke notched the winner for the hosts nine minutes later to leave Mourinho’s men, who are sixth in Serie A, with only one victory in seven matches in all competitions.

Leaders Napoli drew 1-1 at home with Hellas Verona, Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalising shortly after Giovanni Simeone’s 13th-minute effort for the visitors, who had Daniele Bessa and Nikola Kalinic sent off late on.

Second-placed AC Milan could have then gone top with victory in the derby against Inter but that also finished 1-1.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty gave Inter the lead in the 11th minute, with the equaliser coming via a Stefan De Vrij own goal in the 17th.

Lazio won 3-0 at home against Salernitana, with Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Luis Alberto getting on the scoresheet, and a Marko Arnautovic header secured Bologna a 2-1 win at Sampdoria.

Udinese beat Sassuolo 3-2 at home thanks to Beto’s effort six minutes into the second half.

Real Sociedad returned to the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win at Osasuna, Mikel Merino breaking the deadlock in the 72nd minute and Adnan Januzaj adding a penalty 10 minutes later.

Sociedad are a point clear of Real Madrid and Sevilla, who won 2-0 at Real Betis. The visitors scored through Marcos Acuna and a Hector Bellerin own goal after Betis had Guido Rodriguez sent off just before half-time.

Atletico Madrid are four points worse off in fourth after a stoppage-time brace from Hugo Duro saw them held to a 3-3 draw at Valencia.

After Luis Suarez’s opener was cancelled out by a Stefan Savic own goal, Antoine Griezmann restored Atletico’s lead and Sime Vrsaljko put them 3-1 up, only for Duro to pop up with goals in the second and sixth minutes of time added on at the end.

Manu Trigueros’ finish earned Villarreal a 1-0 victory at home against Getafe and Mallorca drew 2-2 at home with Elche courtesy of a last-gasp equaliser from Pablo Maffeo.

In Ligue 1, fourth-placed Marseille were held to a 0-0 draw at home by strugglers Metz, who were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute by Jemerson’s dismissal.

Rennes won 4-1 against Lyon at Roazhon Park, with Gaetan Laborde, Hamari Traore and Adrien Truffert (twice) netting for the hosts before Lucas Paqueta’s late consolation penalty.

Montpellier won 1-0 at Nice via a Florent Mollet goal, Strasbourg, playing with 10 men for most of the second half after Ludovic Ajorque saw red, battled out a 2-2 draw at Nantes and Monaco drew 0-0 at Reims.

St Etienne moved off the foot of the table – replaced by Metz – after coming from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over Clermont Foot, their first win of the campaign.

After Mohamed Bayo and Jason Berthomier had scored for the hosts, Arnaud Nordin began the fightback in the 78th minute and Jean-Phillipe Krasso and Saidou Sow then both netted in stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

Elsewhere, Steve Mounie’s goal completed a 2-1 come-from-behind win for Brest at 10-man Lorient.

In the Bundesliga, Robert Andrich’s late effort saw Bayer Leverkusen claim a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin, Union Berlin drew 2-2 at Cologne, for whom Anthony Modeste scored twice, and Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1 at bottom side Greuther Furth thanks to Rafael Santos Borre’s goal at the death.